Quintana takes Giro lead as crash slows other contenders

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali crosses the finish line to complete the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Molfetta to Peschici, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Italy's Vincenzo Nibali crosses the finish line to complete the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Molfetta to Peschici, Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.