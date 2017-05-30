Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanley Cup dead catfish toss

An ice worker removes a fish during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Monday, May 29, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.

