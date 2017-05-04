Prosecutors dropping 2 teens' charges in school rape case

Prosecutors are dropping charges against two Hispanic teens accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a restroom at a suburban Washington high school, a case cited by the White House as an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration. Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said at a Friday news conference that the rape and sex offense charges were being dropped after a "painstaking investigation" of the girl's claim that the two teens raped her in the bathroom at Rockville High School.

