Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic

A 36-year-old man with a criminal history fatally shot his roommate before shooting a neighbor and a responding paramedic during an attack in a Dallas neighborhood that prompted police to barricade the area for hours, investigators said Tuesday. Derick Lamont Brown was acting erratically at his home before forcing his 67-year-old roommate into a back room and fatally shooting him on Monday, said Randy Blankenbaker, Dallas's police assistant chief of investigations.

