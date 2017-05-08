Police: Elderly couple's deaths appear to be murder-suicide

Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado tells the Arizona Republic that about 1 p.m. Sunday, police were called after gunshots were heard in a residential area off Bowlin and Hartman roads. The Republic reports that after trying unsuccessfully to contact the people inside the home, police entered it and found a 69-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man dead from what police said appeared to be gunshot wounds.

