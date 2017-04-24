Police: 8 shot during San Diego pool party; suspect dead
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego. The San Diego police chief tells the Union-Tribune that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool.
