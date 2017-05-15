Pitt player charged with drunken crash apologizes for arrest
A University of Pittsburgh football player is apologizing after he was charged with drunken driving and other crimes after crashing into a campus building just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement Monday saying 21-year-old Alex Bookser "expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself."
