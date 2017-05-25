Phoenix police: Body found in canal; cause of death unknown
Phoenix police say they don't immediately know the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a canal on the city's west side. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the body had no obvious signs of trauma and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
