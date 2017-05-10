Organizations are a blessing for city of Yuma

I always make it a point to read the Opinion Section of the Yuma Sun on Saturday mornings for the positive, uplifting letters that recognize various people, organizations or acts of kindness experienced by folks who pay tribute to individuals and entities who have made a difference in their lives. That being said, there are two of God's angels that are busy in our community doing the Lord's work on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.