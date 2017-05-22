No bail for suspect in city's 1st murder in nearly a century

Jayveon Cabellero, left, appears with his defense attorney, Maggie Vincent, right, in Vermont Superior Court, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Barre, Vt., during his arraignment on second-degree murder charges in the Jan. 22, 2017 shooting death of Markus Austin, in Montpelier, Vt. Cabellero is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to the second-degree murder charge against him.

