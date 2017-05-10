NFL player charged in connection with...

NFL player charged in connection with New Jersey shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A linebacker in the NFL who starred at Rutgers University was charged by a grand jury on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in New Jersey and was put on waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs. Khaseem Greene was charged with unlawful weapon possession in a Dec. 3, 2016, shooting in Elizabeth, where he is from.

