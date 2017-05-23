New terror attack hard to understand
A suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in the English city Monday, killing at least 22 and injuring 59 others. The concert was filled with young fans, the Associated Press reported, and an eight-year-old child was among those killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr '17
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC