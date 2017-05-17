New Baylor lawsuit alleges rape video...

New Baylor lawsuit alleges rape video, dog fighting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence. A former Baylor volleyball player identified only as Jane Doe filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... Mon Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr '17 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC