NCAA investigators meet with woman at center of UNC probe
A woman at the center of North Carolina's multi-year academic scandal interviewed with NCAA investigators after previously declining to cooperate in the probe. Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that his client - Deborah Crowder - met all day with investigators.
