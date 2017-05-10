NCAA investigators meet with woman at...

NCAA investigators meet with woman at center of UNC probe

A woman at the center of North Carolina's multi-year academic scandal interviewed with NCAA investigators after previously declining to cooperate in the probe. Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that his client - Deborah Crowder - met all day with investigators.

