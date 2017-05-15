Naked man shot in face after trespassing on Arizona property
Authorities are investigating why a naked man jumped off a train in the Topock area and allegedly broke water pipes near an electrical box, causing a power outage at a home before he was shot. Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Joshua Daniel Reza of Needles, California was wounded in the face in Monday afternoon's incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|Mon
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|Mon
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr '17
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC