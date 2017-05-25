Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident
In this May 6, 2017 photo provided by Travis Kalanick, Uber Chief Executive Officer, Kalanick, center, poses with his mother, Bonnie, right, and father, Donald Kalanick, left, at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, were riding Friday evening, May 26, hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of Fresno County, in California, authorities said.
