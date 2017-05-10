More comings than goings in Yuma lately
Sprouts Farmers Market, under construction now at the corner of 4th Avenue and 16th Street, announced an opening date of July 26. Sportsman Warehouse, meanwhile, held their ribbon cutting this week. Located in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center, the store specializes in outdoor recreation equipment.
