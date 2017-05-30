Mistrial in case against dad accused in 3-year-old's death
Lisa Creato, left, mother of defendant David "D.J." Creato Jr., sitting wither her husband David Creato Sr., center, uses a tissue after Judge John Kelley announced that the jury was unable reach a verdict after five days of deliberations in her son's murder trial, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Camden County Courthouse in Camden, N.J. Judge Kelley declared a mistrial one day after the jury first told him they couldn't agree on a verdict against Creato accused of killing his 3-year-old son.
