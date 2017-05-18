Mexican boxer David 'Tornado' Sanchez killed in car crash
Authorities say former boxing champion David "Tornado" Sanchez and his brother have been killed in a car crash in northern Mexico. The World Boxing Association says Sanchez was 25 years old when he died Friday.
