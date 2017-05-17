Mesa councilman taking a leave of abs...

Mesa councilman taking a leave of absence after DUI arrest

A Mesa city councilman says he's taking a voluntary leave of absence after being arrested recently on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Ryan Winkle said at a news conference Wednesday that he will undergo counseling as he works to resolve his legal issues.

