Man pleads not guilty in deadly Iowa jail escape
In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is led into the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City, Iowa. Correa-Carmenaty has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed a sheriff's deputy and wounded another while escaping from an Iowa jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr '17
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC