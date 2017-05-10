Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting his neighbor
The Salt Lake Tribune reports 46-year-old Timothy Lee Smith will serve at least 20 years and no more than 30 as part of his Tuesday plea agreement. Smith is accused of punching his neighbor, 62-year-old Maranny Hatalie Holiday, in the face, then going inside his house and coming back out with a handgun, and then saying to her, "I promise you it will be fast," before shooting her in the head.
