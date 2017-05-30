Man pleads guilty in police officer's slaying, gets life
Herschel Jones III appears in Knox County Common Pleas Court in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in the 2016 shooting death of Danville Officer Thomas Cottrell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC