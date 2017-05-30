Man pleads guilty in police officer's slaying, gets life

In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examine a crime scene the day after Danville, Ohio, police officer Thomas Cottrell was fatally shot in the head in Danville, Ohio. Herschel Jones III pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to aggravated murder in Cottrell's death and other charges, and received a sentence of life in prison plus 35 years without the possibility of parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.