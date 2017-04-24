Man opens fire at San Diego pool party; 1 victim, gunman die
A man gunned down seven people at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego, killing one woman before officers shot and killed him, authorities said. Police said the suspect, Peter Selis, 49, shot four black women, two black men and one Latino man Sunday.
