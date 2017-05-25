Leading Off: Discipline on deck for Harper-Strickland brawl
Nationals slugger Bryce Harper and Giants reliever Hunter Strickland are certain to soon get penalized by Major League Baseball after their fight in San Francisco. Hit in the hip by a 98 mph heater, Harper charged the mound, flung his helmet and traded punches to the head with Strickland.
