Kipchoge falls 26 seconds short of 1st sub 2-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge was 26 seconds from making history on Saturday but the Olympic champion finished just short of becoming the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours. Kipchoge ran the 26.2 miles in an impressive 2 hours, 26 seconds, smashing Dennis Kimetto's world mark of 2:02:57 by 2 1/2 minutes and raising hopes that one of world sport's most famous barriers can be broken.

