Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings should get death penalty
Preston Strong prepares to leave the court room Friday, May 5, 2017, in Yuma, Ariz., after the jury sentenced him to death. Jurors reached their decision after several hours of deliberations in the case of Preston Strong, who was convicted last month of the gruesome killings of his best friend, the man's girlfriend and her four young children in what prosecutors called a crime motivated by money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC