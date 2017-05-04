Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings should get death penalty

Preston Strong prepares to leave the court room Friday, May 5, 2017, in Yuma, Ariz., after the jury sentenced him to death. Jurors reached their decision after several hours of deliberations in the case of Preston Strong, who was convicted last month of the gruesome killings of his best friend, the man's girlfriend and her four young children in what prosecutors called a crime motivated by money.

