'Houdini' of Alabama death row execut...

'Houdini' of Alabama death row executed for murder-for-hire

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo released by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Tommy Arthur, who was convicted in the 1982 murder of Troy Wicker. Arthur, nicknamed the Houdini of death row after having seventh executions postponed, was put to death Friday, May 26, 2017, capping years of litigation challenging the humaneness of lethal injection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 3 hr NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Tue Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr '17 Azgal 7
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC