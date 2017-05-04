Headgear approved for use by basketball's governing body
A new rule to let basketball players wear headgear that complies with their religious faith has been passed by the sport's governing body. Then, players can wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes following a 20-year ban on head coverings that was initially imposed for safety reasons.
