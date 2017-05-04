Grudge match: Sharapova to play Bouchard in Madrid

Maria Sharapova's reward for advancing to the second round of the Madrid Open on Sunday is a match against Eugenie Bouchard, one of the most outspoken players against the Russian's return after a doping ban. Sharapova recovered from a shaky opening to defeat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

