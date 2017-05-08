Firefighters put out blaze near Yuma Lakes RV Resort
Firefighters from both the Rural/Metro and Yuma Proving Ground fire departments worked together Saturday evening to put out a large brush fire that was burning in the vicinity of the Yuma Lakes RV Resort. According to spokesperson Charly McMurdie, Rural/Metro received a 911 call from a nearby resident who stated he saw smoke and drove over to check what was causing it.
