Ex-Yuma County politician Pierce indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Yuma County politician and his wife for taking bribes for him to vote to approve giving more money in a rate-hike case to a family-owned utility company. The indictment, unveiled Thursday, charges that Gary Pierce was given the opportunity to purchase land from George Johnson for below-market price in exchange for pushing through a policy to allow owners of small utilities, including Johnson Utilities, to pass on the cost of their personal income taxes to ratepayers.

