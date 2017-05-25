Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in 1980s
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Genene Jones. Authorities said Friday, May 26, 2017, that Jones, a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children who were in her care around that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|15 hr
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|23 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr '17
|Diana
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC