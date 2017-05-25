Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in 1980s

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Genene Jones. Authorities said Friday, May 26, 2017, that Jones, a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children who were in her care around that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.