Ex-Senate staffer: Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died
Bunning's death Friday was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said Bunning's family notified him about the ex-pitcher's death.
