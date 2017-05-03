Education Foundation of Yuma County inducts five
Former Yuma County Supervisor Lenore Stuart accepts the Frances Woodard Award at the Education Foundation of Yuma County's 2017 Teacher of the Year banquet, which was hosted by Rotary Clubs of Yuma. With Stuart are Nancy Blitz and Superintendent of Yuma Union High School District Toni Badone, who was presenting the award on behalf of the Helios Education Foundation April 25 at the Yuma Civic Center.
