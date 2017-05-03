DPS: SUV driver apparently won't be charged in fatal crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its investigation continues but it doesn't appear that circumstances warrant criminally charging an SUV driver in a fatal crash. The DPS says the SUV driver has received a traffic citation in the Monday wreck in which a motorcyclist hurt in a previous wreck was killed along with a Good Samaritan when the SUV struck on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.
