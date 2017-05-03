DPS: SUV driver apparently won't be c...

DPS: SUV driver apparently won't be charged in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its investigation continues but it doesn't appear that circumstances warrant criminally charging an SUV driver in a fatal crash. The DPS says the SUV driver has received a traffic citation in the Monday wreck in which a motorcyclist hurt in a previous wreck was killed along with a Good Samaritan when the SUV struck on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gymns 4 hr Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar '17 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Yuma County was issued at May 03 at 2:15PM MST

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC