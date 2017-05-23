Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued b...

Dog stuck on 400-foot cliff rescued by cop using ropes

In this May 23, 3017, photo provided by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, New York State Parks Police Officer Ryan Clancy, escorts "Skippy" just after using a harness and ropes to rescue the dog in Letchworth State Park, near Mount Morris, N.Y. Skippy was stranded about half-way down a 400-cliff in the Genesee River gorge. FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, a message is seen painted on a rock wall overlooking Letchworth State Park in Castile, N.Y. A dog stuck about half-way down a 400-foot cliff in the park was rescued on May 22, 2017, by a police officer who had to use ropes to reach the stranded canine.

