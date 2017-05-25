Despite Olympic doping, weightlifting body re-elects leader
The 78-year-old Tamas Ajan has won a fifth term as International Weightlifting Federation president, amid criticism of the sport's record of doping at the Olympics. The IWF says Ajan beat Antonio Urso, the Italian leader of European weightlifting, 86-61 in a vote of member federations.
