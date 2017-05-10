Coroner reopens case of bullied 8-yea...

Coroner reopens case of bullied 8-year-old who killed self

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A coroner has reopened an investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district said Friday that it expects to release surveillance video that shows a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself. A Hamilton County coroner's office spokesman said new evidence has prompted the reopening of the suicide investigation of Gabriel Taye, who hanged himself in his bedroom with a necktie on Jan. 26. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco told Cincinnati radio station WLW on Thursday that she asked police for a full investigation to determine whether there are contributing factors to Gabriel's suicide, WXIX-TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar '17 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC