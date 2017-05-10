Coroner reopens case of bullied 8-year-old who killed self

A coroner has reopened an investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district said Friday that it expects to release surveillance video that shows a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself. A Hamilton County coroner's office spokesman said new evidence has prompted the reopening of the suicide investigation of Gabriel Taye, who hanged himself in his bedroom with a necktie on Jan. 26. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco told Cincinnati radio station WLW on Thursday that she asked police for a full investigation to determine whether there are contributing factors to Gabriel's suicide, WXIX-TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.