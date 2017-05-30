Cop who killed Tamir Rice fired for j...

Cop who killed Tamir Rice fired for job application omission

Read more: Yuma Sun

The police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice was fired Tuesday for failing to disclose that he had been forced out of another department before Cleveland hired him, while his partner was suspended for driving too close to the 12-year-old seconds before the boy was killed. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline against officers Timothy Loehmann, who shot the boy, and Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser.

