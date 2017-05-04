Construction work to close I-8 freeway ramps near Yuma
The California Department of Transportation will close the westbound Interstate 8 ramps at Algodones Road/State Route 186 10 miles west of Yuma beginning Monday, due to ongoing construction. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and alternate routes.
