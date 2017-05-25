Charges: Sex traffickers took hundred...

Charges: Sex traffickers took hundreds from Thailand to US

Hundreds of women were brought from Thailand to the U.S. and forced to be "modern day sex slaves," according to an indictment unsealed Thursday that charges high-level members of what authorities called a sophisticated sex-trafficking ring that concealed millions of dollars in earnings. The indictment brings the total number of people charged to 38, making it one of the largest sex-trafficking prosecutions in the U.S., said Acting U.S. Attorney Gregory Brooker.

