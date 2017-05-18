Caregiver accused of death of Glendal...

Caregiver accused of death of Glendale woman, unborn child

A caregiver for a quadriplegic Glendale woman has been arrested in the 2014 deaths of her and her unborn child. Court documents released Friday say 28-year-old Andres Bohn Reyes was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child or vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son.

