Car drives wrong way in Times Square and hits crowds; 1 dead
A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk Thursday, killing a teenager and injuring 22 other people, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.
