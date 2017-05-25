California brain surgeon pleads not guilty to sex charges
A California brain surgeon pleaded not guilty Friday to 10 felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting two boys and a girl under 14 years old as part of a child sex ring with seven victims. James Kohut entered the plea in a Santa Cruz County court, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|10 hr
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|18 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr '17
|Diana
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC