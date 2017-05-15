Bus carrying 26 kids on DC field trip overturns on I-95
Emergency workers tend to an overturned bus on I-95 southbound, Monday, May 15, 2017 in Havre de Grace, Md. Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace.
