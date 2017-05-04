Brewers to open new location at Yuma ...

Brewers to open new location at Yuma Airport

Yuma International Airport Maintenance Director Lynn Hall, right, and Andrew Baer, maintenance specialist, talk about the aesthetic improvements being done to the space that will soon be occupied by Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar. The Yuma International Airport's maintenance crew is making aesthetic improvements in preparation for Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, the eatery moving into the space in June.

