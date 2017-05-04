Brewers to open new location at Yuma Airport
Yuma International Airport Maintenance Director Lynn Hall, right, and Andrew Baer, maintenance specialist, talk about the aesthetic improvements being done to the space that will soon be occupied by Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar. The Yuma International Airport's maintenance crew is making aesthetic improvements in preparation for Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, the eatery moving into the space in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gymns
|Wed
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC