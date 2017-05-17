Asian soccer body to investigate clai...

Asian soccer body to investigate claims of Kuwaiti bribery

10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Asian Football Confederation says it is opening an investigation into claims that Kuwaiti leaders of the Olympic Council of Asia bribed the region's soccer officials. AFC executive committee member Richard Lai of Guam last month pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud conspiracy in a Brooklyn federal court.

