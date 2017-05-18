Alabama's GOP approves new maps; Dems vow repeat court fight

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon gavels as Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, not seen, addresses the House of Representatives at the Alabama State House building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rep. Givan spoke about what she believed was a racist email that was sent on Wednesday to dozens of legislatures and staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.